2 People Arrested After Deputies Found Drugs During A Traffic Stop

Two people were arrested in Upshur County Monday after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.

Rocky Idleman, 38, of Glenville, and Clarissa Adkins, 24, of Shinnston, were arrested after a traffic stop on Brushy Fork Road, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, multiple firearms, scales, packaging materials, and thousands of dollars in cash, according to court documents.

Idleman is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Adkins is charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and escape.

Idleman and Adkins are currently in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.