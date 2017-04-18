Lewis County Chamber Hosts Small Business Workshop

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is supporting small business growth within the county.

The chamber teamed up with the Small Business Administration to host a lunch highlighting dos and don'ts for small businesses.

Chamber Director Sherry Rogers said most of the businesses in Lewis County are small businesses and even ones that are already successful can still learn from presentations like these.

"Our culture adapts and grows, our economy adapts, our environment adapts, and if we can not adapt as small businesses and we don't have the resources or the knowledge to adapt then the potential for failure is quite real," Rogers said.

The chamber holds similar workshops on a monthly basis in concert with the SBA.