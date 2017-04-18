One Organization's Donation Helps The Harrison County Senior Center Keep Going

The Harrison County Senior Center said its budget can be difficult to balance. The senior center offers arts and crafts and wellness activities and also provides meals to its patrons.

The senior center recently made public its struggle to pay the bills. They said outdated equipment is to blame for utility bills totaling a few thousand dollars every month.

The senior center said donations help them balance their budget, and on Tuesday, one organization continued their commitment to the center. That group was the Stonewall Jackson Coin Club.

"Our club has met here monthly for about 25 years and the senior center has been so kind to us and so good to us and not just us but the community and we appreciate that so we try to donate what we can and lately that’s been a thousand dollars a year we’re donating to the center," said David Hyman of the Stonewall Jackson Coin Club.

The Stonewall Jackson Coin Club said they keep history alive by preserving the coins, and in the same way their donation to the senior center helps to keep the center going.

"We’ll be able to use this in so many different ways and we are very grateful for their concern, their caring and their contribution," said Margaret Bailey of the senior center.