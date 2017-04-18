Mon General to Offer Free Skin Cancer Screenings

Mon General Hospital’s Zelda Stein Weiss Cancer Awareness and Early Detection Project is offering free skin cancer screenings this May for National Melanoma Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month.

Several hospital physicians at different locations through Morgantown have volunteered their time.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Monday, May 8, 3-5 p.m. - Michele Maouad, MD, Dermatology Center for Skin Health, 600 Suncrest Towne Centre, Suite 115, Morgantown, WV.

Tuesday, May 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m. - Rola Gharib, MD. Dermatology Center for Skin Health, 600 Suncrest Towne Centre, Suite 115, Morgantown, WV.

Friday, May 12, 8-10 a.m. - Kenneth Hardy, MD. Pineview Dermatology, 1311 Pineview Dr., Suite 200, Morgantown, WV.

Tuesday, May 16, 5-7 p.m. - William Hall, MD, Hall and Hall Dermatology Associates, 400 Drummond St., Morgantown, WV

Friday, May 19, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. - Alisha Varner, PA-C, Mountain State Dermatology, 165 Scott Avenue, Suite 100, Morgantown, WV

Tuesday, May 23, 5-7 p.m. - William Hall, MD, Hall and Hall Dermatology Associates, 400 Drummond St., Morgantown, WV

Appointments are required for the screenings and can be made by calling the Mon General Marketing Department 304-285-2730 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.