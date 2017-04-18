Mon General to Offer Free Skin Cancer Screenings

Mon General Hospital’s Zelda Stein Weiss Cancer Awareness and Early Detection Project is offering free skin cancer screenings this May for National Melanoma Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month.
Several hospital physicians at different locations through Morgantown have volunteered their time.
The dates and locations are as follows:
Appointments are required for the screenings and can be made by calling the Mon General Marketing Department 304-285-2730 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.