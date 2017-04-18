Preston County Recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and on Tuesday Preston County Commission helped spread awareness with a proclamation.

Volunteers from the county’s Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center were in attendance for the reading.

The Center provides counseling, helps victims file protective or personal safety orders and accompanies them to any court hearings. They also have a shelter for victims located in Morgantown.

“I think that if sexual assault happens to you that you’re not alone,” said Victim Advocates Richelle Layman and Shelly Moreland. “We’re here for you. There’s many other victims in this county and that they are just not alone.”

The Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center also has a 24/7 help hotline that can be reached at 304-329-1687.