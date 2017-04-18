Levy Rates Stay the Same in Preston County

Tax levy rates in Preston County will remain the same for the upcoming year.

County Commission officially set the 2017-18 rates at Tuesday morning’s meeting.

The Class I rate will remain at 14.3 percent. Class II, or owner occupied property, at 28.6 percent and Classes III and IV at 57.2 percent.

These rates are the maximum allowed by the state.

Commission says that residents shouldn’t see an increase in their taxes since the levy rates stayed the same, unless their property value was re-assessed and increased.

Commissioner Don Smith applauded offices that receive money from the levy for adjusting their budgets accordingly, knowing that the rates couldn’t go up and that the Commission only had so much money to distribute.

“The office holders were very good about bringing us realistic budgets and asking for realistic things that they needed not just wants,” Smith said. “They asked for what they really, truly needed, which was great for us.”

The levies will generate $5,524,851 for the county.