Philippi Police K-9 Unit Receives Body Armor

Philippi Police Department’s K9 unit, Troll, has received a bullet and stab protective vest all thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide K9 officers protection.

Troll has been paired with Senior Patrolman Dustin Cale and as an officer needs all the equipment necessary to serve and protect the community and himself.

The vest is designed for ballistic protection and spike protection. As a fellow officer, Troll will wear the armor to protect against small handgun fire and possible stabbing.

“It is very important to have something like that because you just never know. I mean, every day is different,” said Cale. “You can’t come out and know what you are going to get into that day; no two days are the same in this job. So, the more protection we have, as officers, the better off we are and the better chance we have of going home every day.”

Troll is part of the team and a huge asset to the Philippi Police Department. He has assisted on multiple cases and is certified to aid in traffic stops, narcotic searches, and patrol and tracking situations. The vest will protect Troll in the field.