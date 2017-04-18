Randolph-Tucker Children's Advocacy Center Hosts Champions of Children Event

April is when the Randolph-Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) focuses on child abuse awareness and prevention, and offers thanks to the community for continued help.

Champions of Children is an event that brings together longtime supporters and dedicated volunteers of the CAC to celebrate all the hard work being done. This year is the sixth annual Champions of Children event.

“This is a time for our community partners for individuals in the area just for everybody that has worked so hard to support the CAC to come together and celebrate,” said Executive Director Margot Kubichek. “Our Champions of Children event is where we highlight the professionals in the community that really help us.”

Last year’s event was a huge success and raised nearly double the $5,000 annual goal. The funds from the live auction and donations will help to maintain the nonprofit and provide additional services to children.

Awards will be given to honor individuals and organizations that have gone above and beyond for the community.

The public is encouraged to attend and children are welcome.

Tickets are available online or by contacting the CAC office to make a reservation by calling (304) 630-2214. Donation for the event are also accepted through the website.