Same-Sex Couple Sues Gilmer County, Clerk & Employee Over Marriage License Dispute

A same-sex couple has filed a federal lawsuit against Gilmer County, its county clerk and an employee, following several incidents that the couple says took place while they attempted to get a marriage license.

Samantha Brookover and Amanda Abramovich filed the suit in U.S. District Court, naming Gilmer County, County Clerk Jean Butcher and Deputy Clerk Debbie Allen as defendants. The suit claims that on two occasions, Allen acted in a hostile manner toward the couple and that her actions were backed up by Butcher.

In October 2014, the couple visited the county clerk's office to apply for a marriage license. Allen denied them a license, on the grounds that they could not provide her driver's licenses with Gilmer County addresses, something that is not required under West Virginia code, the suit says.

Accompanied by Brookover's mother, stepfather and niece, the couple returned to the county clerk's office in February 2016 to get a marriage license, with plans to marry that day. When the couple asked Allen for the license, she slammed the paperwork down, yelled at the couple that they were "an abomination to the Lord God," that was they were doing was wrong and shouldn't be legal, and that God would "deal with them," the suit alleges. When Brookover began to cry, her mother asked Allen to stop her "tirade." Allen responded that it was her right to say what she wanted, as long as she issued the license, the suit says.

After the license was issued, Brookover's mother called Butcher to bring the incident to her attention. Butcher's response was that she was aware of what happened and didn't believe her employees had done anything wrong. She went on to say that the couple deserved it and that future same-sex couple would get the same or worse, treatment. Butcher's statements are all according to the lawsuit.

In terms of the couple's injuries, the suit mentions severe emotional distress caused by the second incident, which has left the couple remembering "pain and humiliation," instead of the joy of their wedding day. It also says that Allen's actions caused the couple's marriage to be delayed 16 months after the initial license denial in 2014. The suit also mentions the couple's concerns about returning to the Gilmer County courthouse to pay taxes, register to vote and utilize other government services.

The suit, filed by lawyers working on behalf of Fairness West Virginia, cites violations of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment and the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. It asks that an injunction be filed to force Gilmer County to adopt a training program to educate county employees on the limitations of their freedoms of expression. The suit also asks for compensatory damages against the county, Butcher and Allen and punitive damages against Butcher and Allen, as well as attorney's fees and expenses.