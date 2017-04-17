3 Sign LOIs at Liberty

Three athletes signed letters of intent Monday at Liberty.

Corey Bunch will run track at Charleston next year. He says he became a fighter at Liberty and wants to carry that mentality with him to the next level.



“It’s just a great place. It has everything you want," said Bunch. "Great academics, and the teams, they’re competitive, and the coaches and the players – it’s just a great atmosphere, and I’m super excited to be a part of it.”



Both Andrew Walker and Mariah Wilson are heading to West Virginia Wesleyan. Walker will play baseball; Wilson will play softball.



“My sister goes there, so that influenced it, and the big baseball team atmosphere, just to be involved with everything and create a good college career,” Walker said.

Wilson says, by playing a Division II sport, she'll prove doubters wrong.

“I’ve had people tell me that I can’t do it before," said Wilson. "I just wanted to push into that and show that I can."