3 Sign LOIs at Liberty - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

3 Sign LOIs at Liberty

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
Connect
CLARKSBURG -

Three athletes signed letters of intent Monday at Liberty.

Corey Bunch will run track at Charleston next year. He says he became a fighter at Liberty and wants to carry that mentality with him to the next level. 

“It’s just a great place. It has everything you want," said Bunch. "Great academics, and the teams, they’re competitive, and the coaches and the players – it’s just a great atmosphere, and I’m super excited to be a part of it.”  

Both Andrew Walker and Mariah Wilson are heading to West Virginia Wesleyan. Walker will play baseball; Wilson will play softball. 

“My sister goes there, so that influenced it, and the big baseball team atmosphere, just to be involved with everything and create a good college career,” Walker said.   

Wilson says, by playing a Division II sport, she'll prove doubters wrong.

“I’ve had people tell me that I can’t do it before," said Wilson. "I just wanted to push into that and show that I can."

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.