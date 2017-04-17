Fairmont State Hosts Swim Clinic

These kids are still wet behind the ears, but soon the rest of them will be too.

The spring tune up, hosted by the Fairmont State swim team and the Fairmont Area Swim Team, F.A.S.T., brought in kids of all experience levels to brush up on their swimming skills.

Michael Walker, F.A.S.T. head coach and FSU assistant volunteer coach said the clinic, which is open to the public, goes over critical skills.

"Water safety is a big issue. And the ability to know how to swim save lives," Walker said.

Participants varied in experience levels, from young kids just learning to swim, to more experienced swimmers, the clinic caters to a wide range.

Sabrina Buhagiar, junior FSU swimmer, said working with the kids helps her and her teammates connect with the community.

"This is a small campus, Fairmont is a small school you get a lot of individualized attention here so it's nice to be able to get out and meet the community and speak with them one-on-one," she said. "And just make your mark here as a student."

Walker said the Fairmont State swimmers are able to sharpen their own skills by teaching others.

"So understanding more for themselves how each stroke works and I think being able to pass on what they've learned, their passion for the sport and try to inspire the next generation."

The clinics are open to any young person in the area 5 or older.

To learn more about how to get your child involved click here.