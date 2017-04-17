Randolph County Board of Education Personnel Hearings Continue

Monday evening was the final for the personnel hearings in Randolph County.

Randolph County Board of Education continued hearings with Band Director Joe Bowen who will not only be potentially be losing 10 days, but he may not have an assistant director with a band of 95 students. Nearly 20 students came to support the band director.

“Those ten days are extremely important," said Bowen. "A reduction of ten days would be extremely negative to the program. There’s also a recommendation of a reduction of my assistant band director as well as the other assistants in the county.”

Principals, athletic directors, speech-language pathologists, and a foreign language instructor were also heard from during the special session. Personnel cuts have become a normal reaction to budget issues within the county.

Final personnel decisions will be made Tuesday, April 18.