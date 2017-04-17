Augusta's April Square Dance

Augusta Heritage Center of Davis & Elkins College featured an open mic for square dance callers.

The Mountain Dance Trail is a heritage tourism project the college hosts monthly. Music from Friday’s dance in Myles Center for the Arts Pit Dance Studio featured Tessa Dillon, Kevin Chesser, and Jesse Milnes.

The event was an evening of high energy dancing and spirited string music. Dillion is from Morgantown and played the fiddle accompanied by Chesser on claw-hammer banjo and Milnes on guitar, both from the Elkins music community.

“Elkins is filled with wonderful old-time musicians and square dance callers, and it’s always fun to have a caller open mic where you get to see your neighbors get up and call,” said Becky Hill, events coordinator for Augusta Heritage Center. “All local callers are invited to come participate in the evening.”

All dances are for beginner and family friendly. It was effortless to find a dance partner, and the steps were easy to follow.

Square dances will be held the second Friday of each month from September to May. The next dance will be on Friday, May 12 and begins with a beginner’s workshop at 7:45 p.m.

For more information, visit Davis & Elkins College online.