New Law Aims to Treat Overdoses in Schools

A new state law authorizes school nurses and other trained faculty within a school to administer drugs, such as Narcan, to students who may be experiencing an overdose.

School nurses currently administer an Epipen to students without first contacting their parents. The new law applies the same logic to a student who may be experiencing an overdose. Under the law, nurses and staff can administer a drug like Narcan without first contacting parents.

"We would all need training, including the nurses, staff and teachers," said Miranda Watson, a Harrison County school nurse. "Most of our county school nurses and LPNs are all familiar with the drug Narcan and may have given it in a hospital setting, but everything is different in a school setting."

Right now, a few counties in West Virginia have trained their schools to use drugs like Narcan. The new state law passed unanimously through the House and Senate and was signed by Governor Jim Justice as a way to prevent more overdose deaths.

"We do not feel at this time that its at a crisis proportion," said Dr. Mark Manchin, Harrison County Superintendent. "Certainly, if the state is interested in providing us with resources, we will train our people if there are issues with any of our students who perhaps have drug overdoses, but it's not a major issue here for us in our school system."

The new law applies to both public and private schools, and legislators direct the state board of education to develop training so that schools are prepared.