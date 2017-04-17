April's Main Street Monday

It's the Third Monday of April and that means one thing in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport is hosting its third monthly event, Main Street Monday.

Businesses on Main Street will be open late and offer special deals.

Organizers said Main Street Monday's gives people a chance to visit downtown locations that close early.

The theme this month is all about stressing less.

"April is stress awareness month and with taxes due today, we thought 'treat yourself.' Every body deserves a break. Every body deserves a treat and there are so many business offerings in Bridgeport that can somehow 'treat yourself' we figured it was a perfect tie in," said Michelle Duez, Convention Visitor's Bureau.

Main Street Monday will start at 5:30-7:30 p.m.