2 People Taken to Hospital After ATV Accident in Harrison County

Two people were injured in an ATV accident Sunday evening in Harrison County.

The accident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the Harrison County Rail Trails in Mount Clare, which borders Route 25, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

According to 911 officials, the ATV rolled over, and two people were taken to United Hospital Center by ambulance.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department, the Mount Clare Volunteer Fire Department, and Harrison County EMS were all at the scene of the accident. The sheriff's department will handle the investigation.

There is no word on the names or conditions of the people who were injured.