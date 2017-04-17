Last Day to File Taxes is April 18

Tax season is in its final hours. The last day to file is Tuesday, April 18, and tax advisers said there is still time to get your taxes done or file an extension.

Liberty Tax Service in Clarksburg said they have been very busy the last couple of months, and they expect that trend to continue through Tuesday.

If you file for an extension, Liberty Tax Service said that does not exempt you from interest or penalties on your taxes.

"Right now, what we are seeing is, of course, the last minute procrastinators that are coming in," said Connie Stemple of Liberty Tax Service. "My suggestion to a lot of people is go ahead and file as early as you can. Even if you owe, you can file early or at any time during the tax season and don't have to pay until the last day of the tax season."

If you file an extension, you have until October 15 to finish your taxes.