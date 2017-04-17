Spring Gobbler Season Opens

West Virginia's statewide spring gobbler season opened Monday.

The season runs from April 17 to May 13. Hunters may kill one bearded turkey per day and two per season.

Check out the 2016-17 hunting regulations for specific details on this spring gobbler season.

According to a press release, the 17-year periodical cicadas emerged last year in the state. This abundance of food cause the broods reports in the northern and northwestern counties to increase by 323 percent over a five-year average.

According to the DNR, good-to-excellent hunting can still be had throughout the end of the season. DNR officials report, that according to a number of hunters, some of the best hunts take place the last week and last days of the season as gobblers that are interested in breeding easily come to calls.

DNR officials want to remind sportsmen and women that hunting turkeys over bait and killing hens is illegal and unethical, and disrespects the great sport of spring gobbler hunting. Turkey hunters are encouraged to report any such activity to their local Natural Resources Police Officer or call 911 to report the violation. If doing the right thing is not enough, the West Virginia Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation pays a reward of $100 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone using bait to attempt killing wild turkeys.