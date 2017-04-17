Morgantown Library System Under New Leadership

A new director is now leading the way at the Morgantown Public Library System.

Sarah Palfrey brings 16 years of professional experience in libraries to the area. She was most recently the Library Director at the Summersville Public Library.

“I was very excited to join the Morgantown Public Library system,” she said. “They’ve got a lot of great programs going on and a lot of energy and I was really excited to be a part of that.”

Palfrey says she looks forward to keeping the library and its programs moving forward, adding to the collections, and improving to reach more people.

“We do a great job with kids, with families, but we would like to see some more teens in the library or places we can partner with teen groups, seniors, there’s always populations that we haven’t quite reached yet we’re looking forward to serving,” Palfrey added.

Palfrey says she is excited by how active the library system is in the area and looks forward to getting to know the community.