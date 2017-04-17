Healthcare Decisions Week Encourages Advanced Planning

For the last decade, National Healthcare Decisions Day has been encouraging advanced healthcare planning. This year the awareness spans a full week, with events being held in our area to assist residents with end of life planning.

“It’s never too early until it’s too late,” said Courtney Dunithan, associate director of the West Virginia Center for End-of-Life Care.

That is the theme of this year’s Health Care Decisions Week, educating the public and healthcare professionals on the importance of having a plan in place for care.

The West Virginia Center for End-of-Life-Care says it all starts with a discussion.

“It’s definitely one of those things that people have fear of to talk about, but it’s definitely something that is needed ahead of time to happen,” Dunithan said. “If you’re at the dinner table with the family, let’s talk about what would happen if you were in an emergency situation. Who would make your decisions for you? What kind of treatment would you want? If you became ill, the same thing. How far would you like your medical treatment to go?”

The West Virginia Center for End-of-Life Care also encourages the completions of advance directives detailing your wishes for care.

On Wednesday, April 19th representatives from the Center will be outside the Ruby Memorial Hospital cafeteria from noon-1 p.m. offering their assistance. Appointments can be made by calling 304-293-8164.

“There will be notaries and witnesses available for anybody to stop by, have their questions answered and then have their medical power of attorneys, living will forms completed,” Dunithan said.

The Center distributes resources throughout the year like advance directives. They also offer appointments and have notaries present Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to help anyone in making sure all necessary documents are completed.

“We also have information about the West Virginia e-Directive Registry, which is an online database where people can submit their medical advance directive forms and then those are accessible to healthcare providers 24/7,” Dunithan explained.

For more information on the West Virginia Center for End-of-Life Care you can visit their website wvendoflife.org.