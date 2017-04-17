Libera Inc. Walks Across State to Help Women Live in Freedom

Libera Inc. is holding a walk across the state beginning this Friday, April 21.

Libera is about empowering West Virginia women to live in freedom, whether it's physical, emotional, relational or intellectual. The walk is being held to connect with women around the state and to raise funds to support the Libera mobile, which travels to all 55 counties to meet with women where they live and help them overcome the barriers they face.

There will be teams starting on both sides of the state in Reedsville and Parkersburg. The walk will end Sunday, April 23 in Clarksburg at 3 p.m.

If you would like to support the cause, you can sponsor a walker or Libera.