American Cancer Society to Hold Bark for Life Event

The American Cancer Society will be celebrating the Relay for Life with four-legged loved ones. The Bark for Life event is a special fundraiser created to honor the life-long contributions of canine caregivers and survivors. The community is invited to enjoy a dog focused mini relay with activities, contests and vendors.

Family members, friends, and dogs affected by cancer are honored at the event.

"Last year in 2016, there were 12,000 new cancer diagnosis, approximately, last year in the whole state of West Virginia. Anything that we can do to bring awareness to what's going on around us. It's as simple as everyone has a connection to cancer," said Jackie Heroman, Bark for Life.

The event will be held Sunday, April 30, at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park. Register here.