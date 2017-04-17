Boil Water Advisory Issued for Randolph County

UPDATE (4/19/17):

The Boil Water Advisory issued for Tanner Lumber to Fair Hope Road of Route 151 has been lifted by the Norton Harding Jimtown PSD.

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued by the Norton Harding Jimtown PSD.

The advisory is due to a waterline break. The affected areas include all customers from Tanner Lumber to Fair Hope Road on Route 151 in Norton.

The Boil Water Advisory is in effect until further notice.