Boil Water Advisory Issued for Randolph County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Randolph County

Posted: Updated:
By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
Connect

UPDATE (4/19/17): 

The Boil Water Advisory issued for Tanner Lumber to Fair Hope Road of Route 151 has been lifted by the Norton Harding Jimtown PSD.

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued by the Norton Harding Jimtown PSD. 

The advisory is due to a waterline break. The affected areas include all customers from Tanner Lumber to Fair Hope Road on Route 151 in Norton. 

The Boil Water Advisory is in effect until further notice. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.