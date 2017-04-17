Elkins Kiwanis Donates $10K To Library Building Project

Elkins Kiwanis Donates $10,000 to the Elkins-Randolph County Public Library. The donation will contribute to the $2 million needed for the library expansion project.

“I am very excited about the possibility of getting this annex project rolling. We’re very grateful to Kiwanis for their large donation and their commitment,” said Capital Campaigns Director Stephanie Murphy. “It’s nice to see them get excited about the programs and possibilities with the new dedicated children’s area.”

The library’s building project will nearly double the size of the current library. There will be upgraded technology throughout, dedicated children’s area, public meeting areas, and classroom areas for community education.

Club President Ben Shaffer is happy to continue the long relationship Kiwanis has had with the library. He feels this project fits perfectly with the club’s mission, serving the local youth.

For more information on how to donate or to take a virtual tour of the potential expansion, visit the Elkins-Randolph County Library online.