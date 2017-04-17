Body Found in Kanawha County

Authorities have discovered a body in the Cabin Creek area.
Kanawha County Dispatchers tell us they got a call last night saying someone appeared to be deceased on Idaho Road.
Medics confirmed the victim was dead on arrival. Sources said the death appears to be an overdose.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
