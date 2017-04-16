Accident on I-79 in Harrison County Sends 3 People to Hospital

Three people were sent to the hospital after an accident in Harrison County Sunday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. near mile marker 112 between the Lost Creek and Stonewood exits on Interstate 79, according to 911 officials. Both northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for a period of time, and traffic was backed up for miles.

Emergency officials say two people were injured and flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital. One person was transported by ground to United Hospital Center, officials said. All three were said to be in critical condition.

The accident was caused when one vehicle rear-ended another, police said.

The Lost Creek, Nutter Fort, and Stonewood Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the accident along with Anmoore EMS, Harrison County EMS, and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department. The sheriff's department will handle the investigation.