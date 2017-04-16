Stonewall Resort Kicks Off Spring Season With Easter Brunch

Stonewall Resort kicked off the spring season with Easter Brunch.

Families came and enjoyed a full range of seafood, veggies, and amazing desserts. Food and Beverage Director, Joe Corcoglioniti, said the meal fits perfectly into the kick-off weekend.

“Easter weekend is a special weekend here at the resort because we bring families in from all the different; we’ve got people from all over the eastern United States. They come here for the different festivities,” said Corcoglioniti. “All of the lake events are open as far as the kayaks and the water boards. We are in full swing right now.”

With the lake activities fully open and golfers out on the course, the resort is in full swing and welcoming guests with open arms.

The Easter spread will be available until 8 p.m. Sunday evening.