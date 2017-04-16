Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum Hosts Annual Egg Hunt

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum’s front lawn was peppered with colorful eggs this Easter Sunday. The Asylum hosted children from all over the state and a special guest arrived at the celebration.

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston celebrated its tenth annual Easter Egg Hunt with 10,000 eggs. Eggs were spread over both front lawns and children under the age of ten got to hunt eggs for free.

“We’ve had a decade of Easter Egg Hunts. We’re very excited; we’ve got 10,000 Easter eggs all over the front lawn, as you can see,” said Rebecca Jordan-Gleason, operations manager. “We separate the kids into different age groups so we don’t have too much competition; we don’t let parents touch eggs which is really cool but they are allowed to sit and watch from the sidelines.”

Registration began at noon but crews worked hard throughout the morning to spread out all the eggs and set up other activities including inflatable games and face painting. The Easter Bunny made an appearance and staff of the Asylum dressed in festive period costume for pictures.

This event was truly just for the kids and more than 500 came to enjoy with their families. Once the horn blew and the hunt began, 10,000 eggs were picked up in less than five minutes.

Children sat and opened eggs with their families. Each egg awarded the children prizes from grab bags to larger gifts and with over 400 prizes and candy everyone went home with some Easter cheer. After the Easter celebration families were invited to take historic and architectural tours of the asylum.