Bridgeport Hosts Popular Easter Brunch

Easter carries multiple different family traditions, from church to Easter Egg Hunts.
Some local families spent the afternoon eating together at the Bridgeport Conference Center Easter Brunch.
The brunch included a meal, wine and sweet treats.
Plus, the Easter bunny made an appearance and handed out candy as well.
The popular brunch attracted a large number of families and friends.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.