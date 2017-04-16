Bridgeport Hosts Popular Easter Brunch - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Bridgeport Hosts Popular Easter Brunch

BRIDGEPORT -

Easter carries multiple different family traditions, from church to Easter Egg Hunts.

Some local families spent the afternoon eating together at the Bridgeport Conference Center Easter Brunch.

The brunch included a meal, wine and sweet treats.

Plus, the Easter bunny made an appearance and handed out candy as well.

The popular brunch attracted a large number of families and friends.

