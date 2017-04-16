Move Over Law Aims to Protect First Responders

West Virginia's Move Over Law requires drivers to do just that, move over when they see a stopped emergency vehicle.

Emergency vehicles include ambulances, police cars, fire trucks and tow trucks with flashing or warning lights.

Drivers should not just move over for emergency vehicles. It is also important for them to slow down. Penalties for not moving over, or decreasing speed, can include jail time and/or heavy fines.

However, if a driver is unable to safely move to the next lane because of oncoming traffic or otherwise, they will not be penalized.

The law applies to all different types of roadways, not limited to highways, interstates and busy streets.

Click here for more information on the Move Over Law.