Saturday afternoon was the third annual WVU Veterans Golf Tournament held at Lakeview, where Courperal Tyler Burroughs was honored.

This event is held every year to raise awareness for veterans suicide.

A food collection event benefiting homeless veterans was put together.

Over $20,000 worth of supplies was raised for the Valor Clinic.

"In honor of Tyler, we ended up putting together O.P. Good to Go, which it's kind of like Toys for Tots, but instead of toys, it's supplies for homeless veterans. We were able to raise a lot of supplies," said Chris Morris, tournament planner.

WVU and Pitt Veteran Golf teams competed in the backyard brawl that is sponsored by Primanti's.

The team that wins will have the trophy displayed in the Veterans office of their school.