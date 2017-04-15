FSU Aviation Physics Class Holds Tethered Balloon Launch



Saturday afternoon an Aviation Physics Class from Fairmont State University took part in a tethered balloon launch at the Fairmont Municipal Airport.

This involves testing the balloon, equipment, and procedure for launching the balloon.

This was just a test run in preparation for the High Altitude Balloon Launch that will happen on the 27th of April.

"Where we get to measure the environment, as a function of altitude with sensors that are a part of the launch, a part of the balloon. Including pressure, temperature, humidity, radiation level, and then, so when the balloon is recovered, then we'll download all of the data, and the students get to do some calculations," said Siegfried Bleher, Physics Professor FSU.

The actual launch is scheduled for 10 am on April 27th. This will be held on Fairmont State's Campus.