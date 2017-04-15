Clarksburg League for Service Holds Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday morning, the Clarksburg League for Service's annual egg hunt was held at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library.

Three different areas of the library were designated for eggs to be hidden in . Children were divided into groups ranging from Ages 1 to 4 , 5 to 9, and 10 and over. Eggs were hidden all throughout the shelves and contained candy and special treats inside.

The Easter Egg Hunt is held at the Library so that it easily accessible for many members of the community.

"A lot of Easter Egg Hunts in the area are at places that a lot of people that live downtown can't get to. So, we try to do it for the kids that don't have means to get to other Easter Egg Hunts in the area," said Katherine Preston, Clarksburg League for Service.

Close to 80 children took part in the hunt this year.