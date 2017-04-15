Yeti Rock Crawl Competition

Diecast Dragsters in Belington hosted an RC Rock Crawling competition on Saturday.

Competitors from all over the state brought their four-wheel-drive muscle to tackle the track. Coordinator Cory Marsh was a competitor and looking forward to the difficult track.

“When you run a competition, we run gates,” said Marsh. “You have to be able to navigate that really well to make it through there and get your points for clearing the gate. It’s built to be really tough. We’ve brought some of the best vehicles up here to try out on the course to make it one of the hardest ones around.”

Participants competed in 5 divisions ranging in difficulty and children were also able to contend. Drivers were awarded for completing obstacles and deducted for rollovers and corrective maneuvers.

Bonus points were given to any driver who could conquer the Yeti Mountain.