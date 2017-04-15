Barbour County Health Department Hosts Inhalant Preparedness Drill

The Barbour County Health Department conducted a drill on Saturday and invited the public to participate in an Anthrax Medication Dispensing Drill at Philip Barbour High School.

The drill was conducted to determine the manpower and time needed to dispense the necessary medication to residents of Barbour County.

“Each person in Barbour County would need a ten-day regimen,” said Threat Preparedness Coordinator Bill Bowers. “They would be able to come in and get ten days worth of Cipro (ciprofloxacin) or doxy (doxycycline). They can also be a head of household, where they could pick up the medication for ten members of their family.”

Health department staff performed the drill as if inhaled anthrax was released and medical services were needed for the county’s entire population.

Participants filled out forms which included questions about their age, possible medication allergies, current medications administered, weight, symptoms, and many other variables.

Rochelle Sutton, a public health nurse, came to assist the drill and offered some additional advice on treatment and possible coordinated volunteers.

“We want to make sure that we get the emergency responders treated so they can go on and help us treat other people,” said Sutton. “Almost always, when we are looking at their forms we’re looking at contraindications for specific medications.”

Volunteers completed intake and medication administration to determine how many residents could be treated within an hour’s time.

Once the run through was completed, staff and volunteers came together to discuss possible staffing and protocol changes in the event of a real emergency.