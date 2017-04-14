'Saved By the 90's' Brings Nostalgia to Mainstage Morgantown

Friday evening at Mainstage Morgantown, the music group, 'Saved by the 90's' returned, bringing nostalgia to all those attending.

This band played covers of several favorite songs from the decade, including those from Weezer, Blink 182, and the Backstreet Boys.

There was also a costume contest held, with many creative renditions of what was worn in the 90's.

The event is described as the biggest 90's party of the year.

"The idea is, make fun of yourself, or be ridiculous. The whole thing is, we just want to have fun. We're not here to say that we are the best band. We're not trying to prove anything. We're just here to have fun and I think that' has really connected with a lot of people," said Alex Miller, member of 'Saved By the 90's'

To find out where the band is headed to next, follow them here.