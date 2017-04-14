Reynoldsville Baptist Church Reenacts Crucifixion - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Reynoldsville Baptist Church Reenacts Crucifixion

By Allen Clayton, Photographer
Reenactment Of Jesus on the cross Reenactment Of Jesus on the cross
Harrison County -

On Good Friday, people gathered near Wilsonburg off Route 50 in Harrison County to see a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus. The Reynoldsville Baptist Church has been hosting the event for over 20 years on the Reynolds family farm. One family said seeing the reenactment is a tradition and a time to reflect.

“Jesus sacrificed his life for our sins and we all have to be aware of that and apply that to everyday life and know that those sacrifices were made on our behalf, and its just a way to be aware and to continue to recognize that,” said Phyllis Gore, Harrison County resident.

Reynoldsville Baptist Church, along with other local churches in the area, plan to have sunrise services on Easter Sunday morning.

