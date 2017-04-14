A Church Walks Several Miles for Easter Holiday

One church in Doddridge County walked this Good Friday.

The West Union First Assembly of God went on their annual Crosswalk Friday

The walk covered 11 miles that started at 9 a.m. at the church and made stops at the Doddridge County Courthouse and the Fair View Diner.

The group of about 15 could be seen carrying a ten foot cross along Route 50 during their trek.

The pastor of the church said that the walk was a reminder of the holiday weekend.

"Well we live in such a society where it is so easy to shield ourselves from religion and from God even and we just want to bring it outside the four walls of the church," said Pastor Joe Hoggard.

The pastor said that many cars showed support along their walk by slowing down and using their emergency lights.