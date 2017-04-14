Community Leaders Push for New Committee to Fight Drugs

The fight against drug addiction takes many players from the community and leaders in Harrison County said its time for something different.

Community leaders in Harrison County have been educating the community about the battle against drug addiction for many years, but it's those leaders who said it's time for a drug task force or bureau.

"This committee is going to be comprised of law enforcement, people from the Harrison County Commission, lawyers, people from the community, people involved in prevention efforts within the county," said Ellen Condron, community leader and organizer of Community Conversation.

Condron said the reason for the task force is because of the need in Harrison County. The only other task force like this in the state was started in Cabell County in Huntington.

"Harrison County has had a prevention coalition, a prevention partnership that meets monthly for many years. We talk about current concerns, current drugs of choice and use. What we are wanting to do now is take action. We have provided accurate information. We have provided education. We want to move on to where we have an outcome, to where we have some kind of action," said Joanne McNemar of the Harrison County Prevention Partnership.

McNemar said the key players who would serve on the task force were all present, including law enforcement and the Mayors' Association.

"For every ones that arrested, seems like three more come in the form of new drug dealers coming into the community and that's what we are seeing here as well is that you cant arrest your way out of this problem," said Bridgeport Mayor Bob Greer.

The formation of the drug task force here in Harrison County will be discussed further in community meetings.