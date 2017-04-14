The Resurgence of One Drug Brings Concern for City Officials

The crackdown on heroine and opioids in Harrison County has led city officials to believe that another drug may be coming back.

Bridgeport Mayor Bob Greer said it's all because the other drugs are harder to get.

Greer said, "When we focus on the opioid, the over the counter pills and the heroine, that brings the heat down on the people that are selling those things and so the buyers and the addicts don't like that heat so they will move to whatever the next thing is."

Greer said the next thing is cheap and easier to get and that this drug of choice has been in the area in the past. Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker added that this drug brings something else with it.

"What we are seeing, the trend coming into West Virginia and North Central West Virginia is a resurgence in meth use and its becoming more prevalent and the problem with that is its going to increase violence we are afraid because usually the folks that are dealing in that type of drug are known to be violent," said Walker.

To stop the resurgence of meth and the violence that may come with, both city officials said that it will take a new approach.

"If you poor a bucket of water in the same place, its going to run off differently every time," said Greer, relating the resurgence of meth to an analogy.

Greer said his analogy represents how new strategies have to be taken each and every time a drug like meth comes back to the area.