Elkins City Council Making Plans to Attract Young Adults

Since her March 31 swearing in, Fourth Ward Councilwoman Marly Hazen has been working with council members to devise plans on how to better the Elkins community.

Councilwoman Hazen says there are several things that need to change and worked on but most importantly is focusing on the younger community.

“We need to work on economic factors, bringing in more jobs and more affordable housing,” said Councilwoman Hazen. “We need to focus on the cultural aspect of our community, focusing specifically on our young people, on our young adults, giving them reasons to stay in the community.”

For young adults, downtown Elkins could become an activity and artisan destination.

Council members are making plans for new legislation under Home Rule to aid in promoting change in Elkins and will be hosting the Municipal Home Rule Board during the Forest Festival week.