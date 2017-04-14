Good Friday Brings All Denominations Together

The First Church of Christ in Elkins wrapped up Holy Week with a host of singing, prayers, and a guest speaker.

More than 100 community members attended the Good Friday sermon and enjoyed lunch after.

Pastor David Moore spoke on how the community comes together on Good Friday from all denominations and walks of life.

He says the church needs to come together in times like these to share their faith.

“Our Holy Weeks services bring the whole community together. We have almost every church represented here,” said Pastor Moore. “People come from all the denominations. We all come together as followers of Christ.”