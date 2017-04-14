MONDAY MOTIVATION: Aerial Yoga

Many of us have tried yoga on the ground, but what about in the air?

A new twist in yoga is taking hold in the area, and exercise enthusiasts are really getting into the swing of it.

Mary Ann Renzelli, owner of Strength, Balance, and Yoga said, "They come in unsure and frightened and when they leave they are more confident and feel better."

Swing yoga, or aerial yoga, are among the names of alternative yoga classes appearing more and more on studio schedules including Strength, Balance, and Yoga in Clarksburg.

Renzelli said, "It's three dimensional and it's something that has been going on since 2005. I'm always searching for new and different things. New ways to train, new ways to challenge the body."

The class includes the basic maneuvers of traditional yoga but adds a swing apparatus to increase the challenge and the fun.

Yoga instructor Melanie Heckert said, "It's great for flexibility, but the all around playfulness takes your practice to a whole new level."

Suspended about three feet in the air instructors said the hammock allows strength flexibility and provides space within the spine.

"It's used as a prop. It can help you with your balance. We begin on our hands and knees, we alternate on the floor and the hammock. So, you're not in the hammock the entire time," added Renzelli.

Aerial yoga uses hammocks that take the pressure off your neck and spine.

Renzelli said, You increase your flexibility, you move around the fluids, and it's a mind, body, spirit connection."