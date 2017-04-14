Man Charged in Multiple Counties After Allegedly Kidnapping Girlfriend

A Maryland man was arrested and charged in multiple West Virginia counties after allegedly kidnapping and injuring his girlfriend.

Charles Wolfe, 34, allegedly kidnapped his 20-year-old girlfriend from her parent's home in Davis on Monday evening, according to West Virginia State Police.

Authorities received word that Wolfe was heading toward Grant County with the woman and that the woman was trying to get away from Wolfe. The woman's mother was relaying this information to Tucker County 911 officials as she received sporadic text messages from her daughter from different numbers, police said.

Authorities headed to Bayard in Grant County and received word that the couple may be behind the sewage plant along the Potomac River. Police responded, saw Wolfe dragging the woman along the river's edge and chased him. Wolfe was, then, taken into custody and the woman was secured and taken to a safe location.

The woman told police that Wolfe messaged her and said he was coming to pick her up at her parent's house, so she locked herself in her bedroom because he had been abusing her for about eight months. She told police that he often said he would kill her and her family.

Wolfe allegedly broke into the woman's parent's home and forcibly removed her, the woman said. When they were outside, he strangled her in an alley, she said, and she was afraid he would kill her. She said while she was with Wolfe, she tried to escape multiple times but said he would catch her and throw her down.

When they were behind the sewer plant, the woman told police he strangled her until she passed out and that she was sure he would kill her. She said he told her he would bash her head on a rock and put her body in the river.

Wolfe is charged with kidnapping, strangulation, and burglary in Tucker County and attempted murder, strangulation, and kidnapping in Grant County. He is currently in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.