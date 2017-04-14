Star City Police Searching for 2 People After Armed Hotel Robbery

Police are searching for two people after an armed robbery at a Star City hotel Thursday night.

At approximately 6 p.m., a man pulled a knife and demanded money from someone in a hotel room at Hotel Morgantown, which is above Texas Roadhouse, according to Star City Police. The robber left with approximately $400 in cash, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police said they have two persons of interest and are in the process of searching for them.

