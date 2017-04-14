Fairmont Police Use Billboards To Encourage Reporting of Drug Dealers

'Attention Drug Dealers: Report Your Competition.'
That is the message from Fairmont Police to the community plastered on a billboard right before entering the downtown area.
Chief Steve Shine said he was approached about putting up three strongly worded signs after the double homicide on Satterfield Street last month, which he said was drug-related.
"After thinking about it for awhile, I thought 'why not'. We have an issue with substance abuse, with substance addiction and we can change that if we have better involvement in the community," Shine said.
He said officers receive tips about drug dealers very frequently, but most calls are vague.
Shine said if you plan to call Fairmont Police about a drug dealer like these billboards describe, providing detailed information is the key to helping them start an investigation and make an arrest.
"Oftentimes it's just that 'my neighbor is dealing drugs'. It doesn't let us know what type of drug they're dealing, when they're dealing, why they think their neighbor's a drug dealer and they expect us to be able to look into it. We can, and we could, if we had time to," Shine said.
Police listed 12 things on their Facebook page that can help them in a drug investigation, which reads:
Shine said residents in any area can leave a pen and paper near their door to write this info down. He said if this helps to take one drug dealer off the streets, it is worth spending the money on the billboards.
"We're just trying different things to see what we can do to try to help make a difference, make people aware of what they can do to help make a difference, let them know that we need more than just a phone call saying their neighbor is a drug dealer, that we need good, reliable information consistently," Shine said.
Residents can also call the Drug Task Force's unrecorded line at 304-366-0528 with information they have.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.