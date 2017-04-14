Fairmont Police Use Billboards To Encourage Reporting of Drug Dealers

'Attention Drug Dealers: Report Your Competition.'

That is the message from Fairmont Police to the community plastered on a billboard right before entering the downtown area.

Chief Steve Shine said he was approached about putting up three strongly worded signs after the double homicide on Satterfield Street last month, which he said was drug-related.

"After thinking about it for awhile, I thought 'why not'. We have an issue with substance abuse, with substance addiction and we can change that if we have better involvement in the community," Shine said.

He said officers receive tips about drug dealers very frequently, but most calls are vague.

Shine said if you plan to call Fairmont Police about a drug dealer like these billboards describe, providing detailed information is the key to helping them start an investigation and make an arrest.

"Oftentimes it's just that 'my neighbor is dealing drugs'. It doesn't let us know what type of drug they're dealing, when they're dealing, why they think their neighbor's a drug dealer and they expect us to be able to look into it. We can, and we could, if we had time to," Shine said.

Police listed 12 things on their Facebook page that can help them in a drug investigation, which reads:

The exact address or location of the drug activity. The color and complete description of the residence where drug activity is taking place. The color, make, model, year and license plate number of any vehicles involved in the drug activity. You should also write down when the car arrives, how long it remains at the address, how frequently it appears, and a description of the occupants. The names of any people who are known to be involved in the trafficking of illegal drugs. (or at least a detailed description) Time of day when the drug activity is most apparent. Note patterns, but also notice if those patterns change. Don't assume that we are aware of any changes--you can always update your report as necessary. Are there any children who live at the residence or who are present while the drug activity is taking place? Any information about security at the residence (surveillance cameras, barricades, etc.) Are there dogs at the residence where drug activity is taking place? Are any of the subjects who are involved in the drug activity known to carry weapons? What type of drugs are being sold? (and how you know what types of drugs are being sold) Who the landlord to the residence is (or if there is one) Make notes of anything else you think might be relevant. A few things that are also important to note are Sex - male or female; Race - white, black, Asian or Hispanic or other; Age; Height and weight; Hair color and style; Complexion - skin tone, imperfections; Speech - accent, slurred, vulgar; Scars - tattoos, facial hair, glasses; General appearance - dirty, well-groomed; Clothing - color, style, shoes, jewelry; etc.

Shine said residents in any area can leave a pen and paper near their door to write this info down. He said if this helps to take one drug dealer off the streets, it is worth spending the money on the billboards.

"We're just trying different things to see what we can do to try to help make a difference, make people aware of what they can do to help make a difference, let them know that we need more than just a phone call saying their neighbor is a drug dealer, that we need good, reliable information consistently," Shine said.

Residents can also call the Drug Task Force's unrecorded line at 304-366-0528 with information they have.