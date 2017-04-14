24 People Rescued After Being Stuck on Coaster at Six Flags - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

24 People Rescued After Being Stuck on Coaster at Six Flags

BALTIMORE (AP) – Authorities say 24 people were stuck in midair on a stalled roller coaster at an amusement park outside of Washington, D.C.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS spokesman Mark Brady said on his Twitter account that the riders became stuck around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Six Flags America in Largo, Maryland.

The Berwyn Heights volunteer fire department said in a tweet that the cars of Joker’s Jinx are 100 feet (30 meters) off the ground. Helicopter video from WJLA-TV shows six cars.

Brady says the riders do not appear to be in distress. As of 9:25 p.m., all of the riders have been brought down by firefighters.

Two dozen passengers became stuck on the same ride in August 2014.

Representatives for Six Flags did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

