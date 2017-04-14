Small Business Administration Urge Companies to Apply for Federal Work

Almost 20 years ago, the federal government passed the HUBZone Enpowerment Act in hopes of spurring economic development.



HUBZone stands for Historically Under Utilized Business Zone.



The Small Business Administration works to inform companies about recent changes with HUBZones and how they can earn extra business.

WBOY talked with one business owner in Marion County to find out how HUB certification changed his bottom line.



"So it's all worked out very good," said General Manager of Shuck Construction and Shuck Steel Fabricators Eddie Shuck. "We've been able to put a quite a bit of people in the Fairmont, Morgantown, Clarksburg area to work."



For Shuck, learning about HUBZone started with a conversation at church, 12 years ago.



"There was a gentleman upstairs looking out for us that day," said Shuck. "You know because at that time things were starting to slack off in the coal industry."



After two years of paperwork, Shuck Construction and Shuck Steel Fabricators qualified for HUB in 2008. The companies have completed more than 35 federal projects, generating almost 2 million dollars.



"This has allowed us to bring back quite a few of the people that we had to lay off due to lack of work," said Shuck.



That's the goal of a HUBZone, providing qualifying businesses with federal contract work, adding jobs. Right now 25 companies in West Virginia are HUB certified.



"Small business by federal standards," said Small Business Administration Deputy Director George Murray. "The company has to be at least 51% owned by a US citizen. The principal office has to be in one of these geographic HUB Zones. And at least 35 percent of the company's employees need to live in one of the hub zones."



So how does a county qualify as a hub zone?



"Blue areas are non Metropolitan counties where it's based on unemployment or income data," said Murray. "The orange data is based on census track. the shaded areas here are the base realignment. And then down here we are going to get the disaster areas included."

Right now work from HUB Zone companies brings 6 million dollars into West Virginia.



"Another way for them to grow. We can use it to recruit new firms into federal contracting which is a benefit to firms to grow and change the economy," said Murray