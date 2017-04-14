Fire Crews Called to Structure Fire in Jane Lew - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Fire Crews Called to Structure Fire in Jane Lew

JANE LEW -

Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire in Jane Lew early Friday morning.

According to officials, the call came in just after 1 a.m. for a fire on Posey Street.

The Jane Lew and Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Departments and Lewis County EMS responded to the scene.

The Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department will handle the investigation.

