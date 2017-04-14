Cassini Spacecraft Makes Important Discovery

NASA announced Thursday that the Cassini spacecraft made an important discovery while investigating Enceladus (en-CELL-e-des), the sixth largest moon of Saturn.

Cassini, which has had a long history of success since its launch in 1997 recently discovered hydrogen plumes spewing from at least four massive crevasses, nicknamed Tiger Stripes on the South Pole of the mostly ice-encrusted moon.

Cassini's orbit allowed it to pass directly through the hydrogen plumes in order to sample the gas which is believed to have been heated by sub-ocean hydrothermal vents similar to those found in our oceans here on Earth.





Hydrothermal vents deep beneath #Enceladus’ icy shell, not unlike those found on the ocean floor here on Earth. #Cassini #Saturn #NASA pic.twitter.com/0L0L7PzVwY — Shawn Householder (@ShawnWBOY) April 14, 2017





According to NASA scientists, these findings are important because the marine environment on Enceladus might sustain microbial life. Just like on the ocean floor here at home, any microbes on Enceladus would make a living from geo-chemical processes instead of getting energy from the Sun.



While Cassini has not found actual evidence of organic life, NASA is encouraged by the data which suggests the environment on Enceladus could support life.

This evidence may also suggest the presence of volcanic and tectonic activity on the moon which is only about 500 kilometers in diameter.

The Cassini unmanned spacecraft is the forth space probe to visit Saturn and the first to establish an orbit. Cassini has been on its mission for 19.5 years since its launch from Cape Canaveral on October 15 1997. The spacecraft is not equipped to investigate the presence of life because at the time of its launch, NASA never suspected Cassini would find an active ocean-world like the one found on Enceladus. Cassini will continue its mission searching for habitable environments at near Saturn until its expected end of life in September, 2017.